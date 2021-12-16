Hartlepool hospital appeal for former patients to return crutches

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust is calling on people who have been given crutches – which they no longer need – to return them to the hospital – as staff gear up for an annual winter rise in injuries caused by people slipping, tripping and falling.

That means more patients being treated at the University Hospital of Hartlepool and Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees for suspected bone fractures – and they need for former patients who no longer need crutches they were given, to hand them back to support others.

Nicola Grieves, the trust’s clinical lead in urgent care, said: “The colder weather sadly brings with it a rise in the number of accidents and people experiencing injuries and breaks by slipping on ice and falling over.

Healthcare assistant Lynn Morris (left) and nurse Sam Cowley with crutches

“For anyone in this situation under our care, we will treat them and they will often be given a set of crutches to take home with them."

She added: “We always ask for these to be returned so we can re-use them – but understand this is something that can easily be forgotten as people get back on their feet.

“We know there will be crutches in so many garages and lofts across the area and are asking people to have a look and, if they find a pair, please return them.”