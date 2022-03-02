Hartlepool hospital chiefs hail 'future of healthcare' treatment

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the University Hospital or Hartlepool, is now performing knee and hip replacement operations as a ‘day-case’ procedure.

The new operation, carried out by consultant orthopaedic surgeon Manju Ramappa, means patients have the procedure and leave hospital on the same day.

The main benefits are quicker recovery times and a significant cost-saving to the organisation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Consultant orthopaedic surgeon Manju Ramappa.

The procedure is not suitable for every patient .

But for those who it is appropriate it provides early mobilisation and a shorter stay in hospital.

Chris Tulloch, deputy medical director of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This procedure is the future of healthcare – and we are delighted to be leading the way with it in Hartlepool, thanks to Mr Ramappa.

“We know most patients would prefer to spend as short a time as possible in hospital and would rather be home and getting patients up and moving soon after surgery leads to quicker recovery times.

He added: “The times of patients spending several days in bed following planned surgery are in the past.”

Mr Ramappa, who started the knee and hip day-case procedures in August, said: “I am very pleased that I am able to contribute to improving patient care and also contribute towards significant savings to the organisation.