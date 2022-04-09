Hartlepool hospital chiefs praise staff after workplace survey

The University Hospital of Hartlepool.

A poll of staff at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust found that just over two-thirds said they would feel happy if a friend or relative needed to be treated by the organisation.

The 2021 annual survey found 69% of the 2,410 workers who responded said that if a friend or relative needed treatment, they would be happy with the standard of care provided – down from 74% the year before.

Nationally, 68% said they would be happy for a relative to be treated in their hospital – down from 74% in 2020 – and the survey also revealed a drop in satisfaction with care standards, concern over workforce numbers and discontent with pay and work-related stress.

Trust chief executive Julie Gillon.

At the trust – which runs The University Hospital of Hartlepool - just 29% said there are enough staff for them to do their job properly – down from 46% in 2020 – and 44% of workers said they have felt unwell as a result of work-related stress, while 30% say they ‘often or always’ felt burnt out because of their job.

Some 69% said they still feel enthusiastic about their job, compared to 73% a year earlier.

Julie Gillon, chief executive of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said: "The last two years have been incredibly challenging – something we are seeing reflected in this survey.

“Many staff have worked in different roles and under unprecedented demands, both in and out of the workplace. It has impacted us all.

“In light of this, I am proud of the job we have all performed – right across the organisation – always putting patients first in the most trying of times.

“The national staff survey helps us judge how our staff are feeling about their roles. We must always listen to everything they are telling us – both positive and negative – and respond to it.”

She added: “A significant amount of work has been going on to develop our culture, staff health and wellbeing, recruit and grow the workforce and innovate the care and treatment we give our patients.

“Over the next few weeks, it is important we digest the data and findings and use it to improve things within the organisation. During this time we will be talking to staff about exactly how we can help, how we can grow, how we can continue improving.”

The survey results amid growing anger among unions over the pay of NHS workers.

Patricia Marquis, Royal College of Nursing director for England, said: “Nursing staff have sent a clear message they’re exhausted and that staff shortages are undermining their efforts to give safe and effective care."