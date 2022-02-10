Hartlepool hospital chiefs press ahead with revamp projects

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust is currently having a new roof built the main section of the hospital and other work includes revamping the endoscopy unit, a procedure room, staff rooms, a patient toilet and changing facilities, a sister’s office and patient admitting room.

In March, a five-week project to create a new CT scanner room will commence and a full refurbishment and installation of a new X-ray machine will be completed by May.

The work also includes an eight-week project to replace passenger lifts and the installation a new, more advanced fire alarm system throughout the hospital.

Medical director Deepak Dwarakanath.

Deepak Dwarakanath, the trust’s medical director, said: “We know how much people in Hartlepool value their local hospital and we proud to invest in the University Hospital of Hartlepool as we are committed to making sure it continues to provide the best possible healthcare for our region.

“Please keep an eye out for any safety signs so all this work can be carried out safely and on time.”

The improvement works are project managed by NTH Solutions, a subsidiary of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust which delivers estates management, domestic services and more.