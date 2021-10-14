Hartlepool hospital is 'critical' to local care says chief exec - but North Tees in most urgent need of investment

Julie Gillon, chief executive of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said the University Hospital of Hartlepool provides many “vital “services.

But Ms Gillon said the University of North Tees, in Stockton, has the most urgent need for investment.

Health campaigners in Hartlepool have urged the trust to look at expanding the Hartlepool site after it applied to the government for £380 million to replace North Tees, which is reaching the end of its life.

The University Hospital of Hartlepool in Holdforth Road.

Ms Gillon said: “There is a clear need for significant investment in our buildings and infrastructure across the organisation’s estate.

“The most urgent of this is at the North Tees site. An independent report has shown it will reach the end of its life within the next 10 years.

"This is why we have applied for government funding to replace this site, so we can continue to provide first class healthcare to all of our communities.”

Glen Hughes, of campaign group Fighting 4 Hartlepool Hospital, and Councillor Rob Cook, are arguing for upgrading the existing Hartlepool hospital and building new services on the surrounding land.

Julie Gillon, chief executive of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

They say it is a newer building, has room for expansion and benefits from good access to the A19.

Ms Gillon added: “The University Hospital of Hartlepool is absolutely critical to the care the organisation provides.

"It is our centre for elective care, has an extremely busy outpatients departments, urgent care centre, cancer care and new services including a new health education unit and midwife-led birthing centre – as well as many other services vital to the care we provide to our people across the Tees Valley and beyond.

“We must keep making our case to the Government for continued investment in all of our sites, including at Hartlepool.

“The people of Hartlepool can be assured that – working in conjunction with local partners including MP Jill Mortimer – we are doing all we can to bring first class infrastructure to all of our sites and continue providing the highest standard of healthcare to all of our communities.”

