North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust was part of a regional effort to support the NHS Blood and Transplant service – with 100 organs going to give new lives to people who were awaiting a transplant.

Anthony Clarkson, director of NHS Blood and Transplant services, told the Trusts who supported the effort: I know that achieving this record number of donors for your region has required hard work, commitment and professionalism from each and every member of the team.

“Like you, I understand that reaching this target is about so much more than hitting a figure, it represents more families helped through their loss, more patients whose donation decision is honoured and more recipient whose lives have been saved and improved.

“On behalf of all of them I thank you for your efforts.”

Around 102,671 people in Hartlepool and Stockton are on the NHS Organ Donor Register but medical experts say people also need to tell their family they want to donate.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust’s deputy chief executive and medical director Deepak Dwarakanath said: “We are delighted to be part of this regional effort to get more people to donate their organs than ever before but we need more

“We also need more people in the area to talk about organ donation to increase the number of lifesaving transplants.

“Only one third of adults in England have told their partner or family they want to donate, despite eight out of 10 telling us they would be willing to donate or would consider it.”

He added: “Sadly, many opportunities are lost every year because families don’t know if their loved one wanted to be a donor or not. We can change things, though we need your support to get people talking.”