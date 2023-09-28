Hartlepool hospital trust patients to access new booking system in pilot scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gastroenterology outpatients will be able to access a new appointment function on the NHS app which allows them to book, rearrange or cancel their appointment.

It is part of a pilot which will allow the trust to assess patients’ experiences of using the app prior before offering the service to all outpatients users by February 2024.

The trust said that patients who prefer to receive a letter can continue to do so.

Kath Tarn, head of outpatients and place based care, with outpatients booking team members Janet Fields and Angela Wild.

Kath Tarn, head of outpatients and place based care, said: “The new function on the NHS app makes managing your appointments much easier but we appreciate some people will prefer the traditional paper-based appointment system.

“The system is easy to use and is part of the existing NHS app; patients who already use the free app do not need to download any kind of add-on or extension.”

The new booking system comes as part of a wider programme of digital-based support at the Trust for patients which is being rolled out. This includes a new ‘Patient Hub’ for outpatients on waiting lists to manage all outstanding referrals online.

Rowena Dean, chief operating officer, added: “I think people will find the app very intuitive and will master it really quickly.

“It’s completely secure and every patient’s confidentiality is guaranteed.”

Patients who do not want to use the NHS app can still receive reminders via text or email.