A hospital volunteer is looking forward to developing her career after successfully securing a paid role as a healthcare support worker.

Mehtap Durmus, has been volunteering at the University Hospital of Hartlepool for the last four years after living in the town since 2019.

She originally started volunteering after her college English tutor suggested it would help with her speaking proficiency.

The hospital felt like a natural fit for her to volunteer as she has a background as a nurse and midwife.

Mehtap started welcoming people in the main outpatients building at Hartlepool with fellow volunteer Lorna.

She said: "It was a big learning curve and she and Elaine from my volunteering on ward 40 have been a great helping me to develop my English and being great friends.

“I love getting to come in and see the patients and to help where I can.

“And volunteering was invaluable in helping me to be able to find some work in a care home two-days a week which has helped me to be successful in getting a role as a healthcare support worker.”

Her new role will see her supporting patients with physical and social activities as well as providing basic health checks and delivering everyday support that can make a real difference.

She will also receive on the job training and development with the opportunity for career progression in the future.

Mehtap added: “Volunteering has been a way for me to do work that is really important to me and makes me happy.

"Lorna and Elaine have helped me so much during my time volunteering and I’m glad I’ve made such amazing friends.

“But I have a background in nursing and midwifery and it is my dream to work at North Tees hospital and to find my way back into a profession I love.

“I want to build a career in a hospital that has helped me so much and to get back into a profession that I’m really passionate about.

"I can’t wait to start in my new role.”

To find out more about volunteering with the hospital trust, visit www.nth.nhs.uk/about/community/volunteering or contact the team on (01642) 383933, or email [email protected]