Hartlepool hospital worker says goodbye after four decades supporting children

Clare Wise, 66, from Hartlepool, began her career at St Hilda’s before becoming part of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust in 2007.

Over 40 years – working between the University Hospital of Hartlepool and the University Hospital of North Tees – Clare has helped thousands of children through their treatment by supporting them and cheering them up with toys, books and puzzles.

She also helped children undergoing procedures that they might find frightening, such as MRI scans and surgeries, by making sure they understand the processes and keeping them calm and happy.

Clare Wise

Clare said: “Sometimes you get to spend a lot of time with the certain children and you start to form a bond.

“But the best part of the job is seeing them go home, strange as that might sound. But it means they’re on the mend and can get better in the comfort of their home.”

For the last 14 years, she has worked as part of a close-knit team of specialists at the Trust to develop and improve child support.

Now that Clare is retired, she is looking forward to a relaxing month off over the festive period, spending time with her two grandchildren.

She added: “I want to thank everyone at the Trust – my colleagues and the patients.