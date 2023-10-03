Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Kenny decided to stop smoking after learning that his eldest son was seriously ill and would need a lung transplant.

The retired bricklayer had made several attempts to kick his 20-a-day habit in the past without success.

John, 66, said: “I had to quit. I just had to. How can you smoke when you know your son needs a lung transplant?

Ex-smoker John Kenny with Julie Bardsley, tobacco dependency specialist lead./Photo: North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

“It’s not easy to pack in smoking. It’s hard and I’d tried a few times before.

“I use a vape now, a no-nicotine vape, and that really works for me.”

While in Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees having his gall bladder removed last year, John went into respiratory failure, likely contributed to by his long smoking habit and years of breathing in dust on building sites.

While recovering in hospital, he was referred to North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust’s specialist tobacco dependency team.

Hartlepool man John Kenny is celebrating after not smoking for a year.

With the team’s support, John smoked his last cigarette on September 30, 2022.

While still feeling the impact of his illness, John is more active than before and enjoys spending time with his partner, his two grown sons and his three dogs Ben, Kal and Ted.

Julie Bardsley, tobacco dependency specialist lead, praised John for giving up smoking.

“He’s worked really hard to quit and I’m so proud of him and the team who have supported him,” Julie said.

“No one would pretend quitting smoking is easy. Even now, John says he misses that first cigarette of the day, but he has found how to manage that craving and get past it. Taking it day-by-day is key.

“How John found the strength to do this while dealing with his son’s illness and his own condition is just incredible. He’s been so brave and strong and he’s such a character that the team have really enjoyed working with him.”

Following an automatic referral to the specialist tobacco dependency team, smokers can start nicotine replacement therapy and access behavioural support.

A specialist advisor also creates a personalised care plan in agreement with the patient.