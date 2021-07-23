Hartlepool marine business passes £9,000 for brain tumour research with HMS Trincomalee model prize draw

Cedric Williams, who owns Hartlepool Marine Supplies, in Brenda Road, offered a replica model of Hartlepool’s HMS Trincomalee – Europe’s oldest floating warship – in a prize draw in aid of the charity Brain Tumour Research.

It was in memory of his sister Pamela Henderson, nee Williams, who died aged 69 in 2019 just months after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Cedric said: “The motivation for this charity fund raise, was in memory of our dear sister Pamela who lost her life because of this horrible disease.

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Brenda Loynes and her husband Cllr Den Loynes with the 3ft replica of HMS Trincomalee.

“After Pam’s four brothers proudly but sadly carried her into coffin into the crematorium, we decided to fundraise in her name, in the hope that research will find a cure, and others may not end their lives in such a cruel way."

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.

Cedric, from a family of proud Headlanders, who successfully fought oesophagus and stomach cancer, added: “We have said from the start that all cancer research needs support and funding, but this one is very personal to our family.

"I am one of the lucky ones. In 2009 I was told I may only have six months, but today eleven years later, I am still 100% fit and healthy.

Pamela Henderson on duty.

"My sister was one of the unlucky ones and left us within six months of the diagnosis.”

Hartlepool Marine Supplies has had several of the 3ft-long scale models of HMS Trincomalee made previously.

A similar prize draw raised around £1,500 for Alice House Hospice.

Pamela’s family had already raised £7,000 for Brain Tumour Research before launching the latest Trincomalee draw last July.

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Cllr Brenda Loynes makes the draw for the Trincomalee model with her consort Cllr Den Loynes and Hartlepool Marine Supplies owner Cedric Williams, left.

The winning ticket, bought by a Mrs Hewitt, of Billingham, was drawn by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brenda Loynes.

Cedric said he and Pamela’s family will continue to raise money in her memory and will never set a final target.

Pamela, from Wolviston, a former sergeant with Cleveland Police, was married to Ralph and also survived by brothers Ian, Cedric, Keith, and Mark and their families..

Brain Tumour Research is currently running a #NoMore social media campaign.

See its website at www.braintumourresearch.org