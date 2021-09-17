Hartlepool marks World Alzheimer's Day with series of events

Among the venues where events will take place is Ward Jackson Park. Picture by Frank Reid

A range of organisations, including Hartlepool Borough Council, The Hospital of God at Greatham and Groundwork, are coming together to mark World Alzheimer’s Day – September 21 – under the banner of Dementia Friendly Hartlepool which aims to develop and promote the town as a dementia-friendly community.

Hannah Robertson, co-ordinator of Dementia Friendly Hartlepool, said: “There’s some great work going on in Hartlepool to raise awareness of dementia and to make the town a better place for people living with the disease and their families.

“I hope people will take the opportunity to come along and find out more about the condition.”

People are being invited to take part in an Exploring Dementia Trail from 1pm to 3pm on Tuesday, September 21, at Ward Jackson Park.

Suitable for all ages, the short trail involves finding a number of marker points where information on dementia will be provided. Anyone wishing to participate should meet at the Place in the Park café.

The event will also feature dementia awareness sessions – each lasting around 20 minutes.

There will also be dementia awareness sessions in Hartlepool Borough Council’s Community Hub Central in York Road on Monday, September 20, from 10am to 11am and from 1pm to 2pm and again on Thursday, September 23, at 10.30am and 11.30am. No booking is required.