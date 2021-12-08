Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer urges people to use town's 'fantastic' urgent care hospital unit

She described the urgent care service at the University Hospital of Hartlepool open 24 hours a day, seven days a week as a “fantastic resource”.

She urged people to use it for a range of minor illnesses and injuries, preventing the need to go to A&E at Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.

Jill said: “I recently visited the Urgent Care Centre at the University Hospital in Hartlepool and was encouraged by the wide range of accidents and complaints it can deal with.

Julie Gillon (left) chief executive of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust with Jill Mortimer MP outside of the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

"There is no need to travel to North Tees unless you have a life-threatening injury or emergency.

“We have a fantastic resource here in our town, open 24/7. Please make full use of it so we can build on what we have and show the need to keep services here in Hartlepool.”

Hospital bosses are also reminding people about what the unit does. It is staffed by nurse practitioners alongside GPs and is open to both adults and children.

It can deal with complaints including sprains and strains, suspected broken arms and legs, minor head injuries, minor burns, temperature, stomach pain and vomiting, urinary symptoms and coughs and colds.

Nicola Grieves, clinical lead for the urgent care service, said: “This is not a service to be used in an emergency, but there are so many injuries and health issues the team are able to treat.

“Together, this team is helping improve the health of so many people across the town – the service has been a real success."

