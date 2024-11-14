Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash says he supports the assisted dying bill currently going through Parliament. Dying wishes have been tied to trees by a group of terminally ill people and bereaved relatives in Parliament Square. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash has set out his stance on the assisted dying bill going through Parliament.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill is due to go before the house on Friday, November 29 for a Second Reading.

It will enable MPs to say if they agree with the principle of the new legislation before more detailed scrutiny over time.

If it becomes law, the bill would make it legal for over 18s who are terminally ill to be given help to end their life, subject to a range of safeguards.

Mr Brash says he is in favour of people’s freedom of choice.

But he says it must be underpinned by law to protect the vulnerable.

Mr Brash said: “Freedom of choice is a fundamental human right. I believe this includes the freedom to choose to end one’s own life, even if that choice requires the assistance of others.

“Given the complexities of such a decision, it is my view that such a choice must be underpinned by the law, a law that can simultaneously protect freedom of choice and the vulnerable in our society.”

Safeguards attached to the proposed change in the law include the person must be expected to die within six months, they must make the decision free from coercion or pressure, and two independent doctors must be satisfied the person is eligible.

Other protections include a High Court judge must hear from at least one of the doctors and can also question the dying person, or anyone else they consider appropriate; and anyone found guilty of using pressure, coercion or dishonesty to get someone to end their life could be jailed for up to 14 years.

Mr Brash said that having read the bill in detail “it is my conclusion that the rigorous protections contained within means that I do support the principle of this Bill”.

He added: "Of course, I remain fully engaged in the ongoing debate and I remain eager to listen to those who disagree.

"I would encourage constituents to share their view with me on this most important and sensitive matter.”

Mr Brash is to host a discussion event for constituents on the issue on Thursday, November 21, 1pm-3pm at the Civic Centre.

Alternatively people can email: [email protected]