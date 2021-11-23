Hartlepool MP visits town's hospital and backs call for more funding

The MP spoke out after after making her first tour of The University Hospital of Hartlepool after being elected as the town’s MP earlier this year.

During the visit, she had the opportunity to speak to staff in a number of departments.

These included the urgent care service, the integrated single point of access and the midwife-led Rowan Suite, which was opened nearly a year ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer, right, with North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Julie Gillon.

She was also taken through the journey of a patient having planned surgery from the access lounge to the operating theatre and the joint replacement unit.

The hospital, run by North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, is the organisation’s centre for non-urgent surgery.

Mrs Mortimer said: “I support all efforts to improve and expand the provision of healthcare services in Hartlepool.

"I am fully backing the bid made by the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust for a new hospital to be built by 2030.”

Jill Mortimer MP talks to staff in the operating theatres at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

She added: “This hospital should be in an equitable location for all residents north of the Tees.”

Julie Gillon, chief executive, who welcomed the MP to the hospital, said: “Our community deserve the very best healthcare we can provide.

“This is why we work so closely with all of our local MPs to champion our cause, campaign for the issues that matter most and to raise our profile.

“We are proud of the service we offer from our Hartlepool site – it is our centre of excellence for elective care.”

She added: “Over the last year we have also opened our midwife-led unit and we are running several extremely busy outpatient departments and education centre as well as so much more.

“The hospital is also a place for innovation. Over the last year, for the very first time we carried out hip surgery as a day procedure for example.