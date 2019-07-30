Hartlepool mums invited to join global synchronised breastfeeding event - here's how to take part
Breastfeeding mothers in Hartlepool are encouraged to join thousands of women across the world at a global synchronised breastfeeding event on Friday.
The Global Big Latch On, which will take place at registered locations across the world, will bring together local mothers and their children from 9.30am to 11.30am at Summerhill Country Park and Visitors Centre, to raise awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding.
Coinciding with World Breastfeeding Week, which runs until Wednesday August 7, visitors to the Big Latch On Hartlepool event can enjoy craft activities, visit information stands and join fun exercise sessions.
Melanie Calvert, Hartlepool Borough Council’s healthy early years coordinator, said: “Thousands of mothers across the world will gather in their local communities for the event, which aims to give women an opportunity to receive support, share advice and discuss their own breastfeeding experiences.
“The council is delighted to support this initiative.”
Breastfeeding mothers in Hartlepool seeking additional support can also attend two advice groups every Monday at Rossmere Children’s Centre, Rossmere Way:
First Latch takes place from 9.15am to 10.15am and is a health visitor-led group offering advice and support and suitable for children from birth to eight months.
Latch On runs from 10am to 11.30am and is a parent-led group offering informal support in a relaxed environment and suitable for breastfed children of any age.
An additional Latch On group will be starting on Tuesday September 3 at Community Hub Central from 10.30am to noon and will run every week at the same time.
For more information please call 01429 272905.