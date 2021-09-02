Hartlepool nurse turns spotlight on mental health with new book

Cher Graiden with her latest book

End-of-life specialist Cher Graiden’s book, Mint, is the story of a suicidal man who is on the brink of taking that final step when a total stranger happens across him and does all she can to keep him talking.

While understandably serious in tone, it also shows the good that can come from talking to someone who is completely outside a situation that brings people to contemplate suicide – touching on sensitive subjects like IVF, miscarriage and mental health.

Cher says she has drawn on real-life gritty experiences from friends for the book.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cher Graiden's latest book, Mint, is now on sale.

She said: “It’s so important that we talk about these issues and make talking about them ‘normal’ – just like you would a physical injury or illness.

"There is such a stigma around mental health as a whole and suicide in particular, but equally there is a general avoidance of emotional subjects like IVF, isolating many people who are in greatest need of support.”

She added: “Mental health issues affect one in four people in the UK, with a life being lost to suicide every 90 minutes and something needs to change.

"This is one of the reasons I wrote the book. It sheds light on myriad reasons a person might find themselves in that painful situation, with stories overlapping and interweaving from start to finish.”

Cher has previously written several children’s books and three adult fiction books – self-publishing three in just one month – and has two more novels coming out soon.

Her first children’s book, Eldon the Owl, launched on the popular website Mumsnet in December, swiftly followed by Harry Hotdog.

Eldon the Owl came about when one of Cher’s twin granddaughters, Lola, was born prematurely and with special needs.

Cher wanted her to feel that no matter what her disabilities were, she could achieve anything she wanted.

Cher has been working full-time during the pandemic, using her personal downtime outside of work to pursue her writing.