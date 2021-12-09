Hartlepool panto star Joe Tasker backs cancer charity awards

Hartlepool panto star Joe Tasker

CBBC presenter Joe Tasker – who is playing Prince Charming in Cinderella at Hartlepool’s Borough Hall this month – is supporting the Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Awards.

Joe, who went to Teesside University, said: “It’s overwhelming to think what children and young people with cancer have to go through at such a young age and to hear that many may have to cope with long term side effects from their treatment is just heart-breaking.”

He added: “That’s why the work of Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People is so important and why I’m honoured to be supporting the Star Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I hope people will get nominating and help show these children how absolutely brilliant they are!”

Around 75 children are diagnosed with cancer in the region every year and nominations for the awards, staged in partnership with TK Maxx, are now open - with families across the North East being invited to nominate young cancer patients and survivors in the run up to Christmas.

The Star Awards are open to under-18s who have been diagnosed with and treated for cancer in the last five years.

Everyone nominated receives a trophy, £50 TK Maxx gift card, T-shirt and a certificate signed by a host of famous faces, including Joe, Nanny McPhee movie star Dame Emma Thompson and celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli.

Through the Star Awards the charity hopes to raise awareness of some of the challenges faced by young people with cancer, which its scientists are working to tackle.

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North East, said: “Our Star Awards shine an important light on these inspirational individuals, so we’re urging people to get nominating now so we can celebrate their incredible courage.

“A cancer diagnosis is heart-breaking at any age, but it can be particularly difficult for a child or young person and their families, especially when many may experience serious long-term side effects from their treatment.

To nominate a youngster, go to cruk.org/starawards.

Cinderella appears at the Borough Hall, from Monday, December 13, to Friday, December 24.