Hartlepool Police drop in on hearing support group

Meetings of Hartlepool Deaf Centre are held every Monday at the One 77 cafe, in York Road, Hartlepool, and are open to anyone who is deaf or hard of hearing to attend.

The group meets socially and regularly invites people in for discussion or advice sessions.

PC Keith Robinson and Chf Insp Mark Haworth, of Cleveland Police, this week met members and staff for a cuppa and a chat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Kieth Robinson and Chf Insp Mark Haworth at Hartlepool Deaf Centre.

The visit was one of a range of activities being undertaken by Cleveland Police as part of the National Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action.

During the visit, the officers had a discussion about potential new legislation which is hoped will pass to the House of Commons, making it compulsory for deaf people to have the same rights as other people with disabilities.

The campaign is led by the British Deaf Association.

PC Robinson said afterwards: “Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team PT has established good links with the group and our senior officers have attended before, to give updates on policing in the town and answer people’s questions.

“It was an absolute pleasure to visit again and be able to join in the discussions as well as provide information on where to find practical help, advice and support locally.”

Go to www.bda.org.uk/BSLActNow for more information or to add your support to the association campaign.