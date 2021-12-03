Hartlepool power station and hospital team up for Christmas charity boost

Workers at Hartlepool Power Station and staff at the University Hospital of Hartlepool are teaming up to collect goods to make sure that foodbanks in the town are well stocked for the festive season.

The two organisations – which together provide energy and healthcare to thousands of people across the Tees Valley and beyond – are calling on staff to back the campaign by giving generously this Christmas time.

Julie Gillon, chief executive at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our community has supported us through the most challenging period we have ever faced.

Hospital staff who are backing the food bank appeal

“As we did last year, we want to again give something back to those who need it most across our communities.”

She added: “This year, we are proud to be collaborating with one of our local partners, EDF’s Hartlepool Power Station, and together, we aim to help more people at what is an incredibly difficult time of the year for so many.

“Between us, we keep people’s homes warm and provide the healthcare they need, but we are always looking to do more to help those who need it most.”

Over the next month, the two organisations will collect toiletries, dry foods and Christmas gifts which will be donated to the Hartlepool Foodbank.

Hartlepool Power Station's Doug Dohring.

Craig Dohring, station director at EDF’s Hartlepool Power Station, said: “I’m delighted that we are joining forces with the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust to support such a good cause.

“Hartlepool Power Station has an important role to play in actively supporting our community as widely as possible and this goes beyond providing great jobs and net zero electricity to two million homes.”

He added: “Both organisations have worked through the pandemic to provide vital services to the community and I’m proud of the job my team has done in keeping electricity flowing during this crisis and indeed for the past 40 years.