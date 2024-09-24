Hartlepool Recovery Festival explores addiction stigma, support and recovery at free panel event
The Hartlepool Recovery Festival, which is taking place throughout September, hosts its first Reflections of Recovery panel discussion next week.
It is organised by Start, Hartlepool’s substance misuse service, and will take place at Hartlepool Borough Council’s Community Hub Central, formerly the central library, in York Road, on Monday, September 30, from 5pm-7pm.
The event brings together speakers from Start, Recovery Connections and members of the local recovery community to connect and listen to one another as they explore stigma, support and recovery.
Councillor Brenda Harrison, chair of the Hartlepool Health and Wellbeing Board and leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “We all know stories of family members, friends, friends of friends, neighbours, old school friends and work colleagues who have suffered.
"Yet despite this, when addiction touches people in a directly personal way, they often find it difficult, almost impossible at times, to find ways to talk about their experiences of recovery and treatment.
“The Reflections of Recovery panel aims to bring people with real life experience of addiction and recovery and supporting service professionals together to have an open dialogue in a friendly environment.
"I would encourage anyone with personal experience or an interest in recovery and addiction to sign up to this unique event.”
The public and local businesses are invited to the free event.
Questions for the panel can be submitted in advance via a sign-up form at https://forms.office.com/r/upfaRe8V6K
Further information is available by contacting Billy Knight at Start on (01429) 285000 or by emailing [email protected]
