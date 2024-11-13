Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool residents are urged to have their say on the town’s pharmacy services in a new survey.

Feedback will contribute to a new Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA) which considers the need for pharmaceutical services in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board (HWB) must prepare a new PNA every three years and has started collecting information needed for a new assessment which will be published in September 2025.

The council stated: "An important part of the information we need will come from you, the people of Hartlepool, who might be using pharmacy services now and in the future.

"The survey and story tool below will collect your views on some important issues around pharmacy services across Hartlepool.”

The survey runs until December 13 at yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk. Paper copies are also available from Joan Stevens, by emailing [email protected] or by calling (01429) 284142, and at community hubs across the town.