Hartlepool residents urged to share their experiences of pharmacies for new assessment

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 16:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hartlepool residents are urged to have their say on the town’s pharmacy services in a new survey.

Feedback will contribute to a new Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA) which considers the need for pharmaceutical services in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board (HWB) must prepare a new PNA every three years and has started collecting information needed for a new assessment which will be published in September 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NHS England it to make decisions about future services across the town.

A survey is open now to help shape a new Hartlepool Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA).A survey is open now to help shape a new Hartlepool Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA).
A survey is open now to help shape a new Hartlepool Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA).

The council stated: "An important part of the information we need will come from you, the people of Hartlepool, who might be using pharmacy services now and in the future.

"The survey and story tool below will collect your views on some important issues around pharmacy services across Hartlepool.”

The survey runs until December 13 at yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk. Paper copies are also available from Joan Stevens, by emailing [email protected] or by calling (01429) 284142, and at community hubs across the town.

Related topics:HartlepoolHartlepool Borough CouncilNHS England

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice