Hartlepool Round Table putting first responder through advanced training course
The charitable organisation is funding Hartlepool Ambulance Charity to put a volunteer through their First Response Emergency Care (FREC3), training.
The course is much more advanced than a standard First Aider course and upon completion, volunteer Paul Craggs will be equipped to provide advanced medical care to casualties, including oxygen therapy, bleed control, and more.
Hartlepool Ambulance Charity provides First Aid cover at community events, sports and cycling events, as well as essential First Aid procedures training.
Charity manager and lead first responder Abi Anderson said it was very kind of the hardworking Hartlepool Round Table members adding:
"Within a few weeks, Paul Craggs will be fully qualified to deal with all sorts of medical situations, including assisting those suffering mental health trauma."
Hartlepool Round Table Chairman James Black said: "It was a pleasure to support Hartlepool Ambulance Charity with funds to develop the volunteers' knowledge and ability."
