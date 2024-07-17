Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool Round Table has generously donated funds to a town first aid charity to provide advanced training.

The charitable organisation is funding Hartlepool Ambulance Charity to put a volunteer through their First Response Emergency Care (FREC3), training.

The course is much more advanced than a standard First Aider course and upon completion, volunteer Paul Craggs will be equipped to provide advanced medical care to casualties, including oxygen therapy, bleed control, and more.

Hartlepool Ambulance Charity provides First Aid cover at community events, sports and cycling events, as well as essential First Aid procedures training.

First Responder Paul Craggs (far left) and Abi Anderson (kneeling) from Hartlepool Ambulance Charity with Hartlepool Round Table members including chairman James Black (second left).

Charity manager and lead first responder Abi Anderson said it was very kind of the hardworking Hartlepool Round Table members adding:

"Within a few weeks, Paul Craggs will be fully qualified to deal with all sorts of medical situations, including assisting those suffering mental health trauma."

Hartlepool Round Table Chairman James Black said: "It was a pleasure to support Hartlepool Ambulance Charity with funds to develop the volunteers' knowledge and ability."