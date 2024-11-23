Hartlepool schoolboy Oliver Smart defies the odds after beating neuroblastoma cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool schoolboy Oliver Smart has defied the odds after getting the all clear from a rare form of cancer which left him paralysed below the waist.

Oliver, aged 12, has battled neuroblastoma for as long as he can remember having being struck down with the condition when he was a baby.

He underwent chemotherapy and two lots of invasive surgery to try to reduce the size of a tumour pressing on his spine.

But after 12 long years, Oliver and his family are overjoyed to receive the news after his latest scan that he is now cancer free.

Standing tall: Oliver Smart was told he would never be able to walk due to a tumour on his spine. Picture by FRANK REID

Not only that, despite being told he would liely never walk, he can now stand unaided for short periods and gets about with the aid of a walker.

His mam, Mandy Smart, said: "We got a call from his consultant stating Oliver had got no cancer now in his body.

“I’ve waited for so long but it’s come the best outcome.”

Oliver recovering in Newcastle's RVI Hospital with dad David Smart in 2014.

Oliver was just eight months old when he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma after his parents Mandy and David noticed a weakness in his legs and difficulty breathing.

They were told the next 24 hours were critical and were warned to prepare to say their goodbyes.

Chemotherapy to try to shrink the tumour on his spinal chord didn’t work and he first had intricate surgery to remove part of it in November 2012.

Oliver had further surgery at Newcastle’s RVI Hospital in 2014 after scans revealed it was putting pressure on organs in his chest, making him prone to infections.

Over the following years, his doctors kept a close eye on the tumour which is now benign.

Oliver will have further scans every couple of years to check his health.

Mandy added: “When I heard the news I said to the consultant ‘can he just be a normal boy now?’ and she said yes.”

That includes going out with his friends and taking part in sports at Manor Community Academy.

Mandy praised the school’s support and inclusivity of Oliver while his classmate Jake acts as his “shadow” carrying his bag.

She said: “He’s defied the odds and everything they said he couldn’t do. He has never let anything stop him because he can’t walk.

"I’m very proud of him."