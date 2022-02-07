Hartlepool schools urged to get pupils on their bikes with free coaching offer

Adam Brooks is ready to go into every primary school in the town to teach them the benefits of competitive cycling – thanks to help from the town’s PFC Trust and Hartlepool Sport.Former British Cycling coach Adam – already a successful coach in town with Manilla Cycling - has set up the North East Cycling Academy (NECA) which aims to nurture, evolve and demonstrate that there is a pathway to take cycling further as a sport.He said: “I work with individuals and some of my juniors are at a top level. Hartlepool is my home town and I want to see cycling have an impact here.

NECA currently has plans for an 800m track at Summerhill and cash from the PFC Trust has enabled it to purchase 16 bikes, a box trailer and helmets.

Hartlepool Sport, an extension of the PFC Trust, is also helping the primary school programme get off the ground – covering the cost of six hours of free coaching for up to 30 schools in and around Hartlepool.

Young cyclists going through their paces at Hartlepool College. Picture Gemma Fox.

Adam said: “Hartlepool Sport and the PFC Trust’s support means I can go into all the schools and help the sport of cycling grow.

“Many people don’t see cycling as a sport, where you can compete at different disciplines, they often see it purely as a mode of transport.

“We have now sent the school programme information to the primary schools in town and now we just want those to take up the offer and go from there.”

Carl Jorgeson, chief executive of Hartlepool Sport & PFC Trust trustee, said: "We all have such an important part to play in helping our young people to lead physically active lives and cycling is such an accessible sport to engage in.

Cycling coach Adam Brooks and PFC Trust trustee Kelly Daley. Picture by Gemma Fox.

"With the support of a coach with Adam's background and experience, it has pathways through to elite level for those who wish to take it further.”

The PFC Trust was founded by EuroMillions winners Patrick and Frances Connolly to support the community where they lived for 25 years.

It aims to support projects in Hartlepool which ‘enhance people’s life experiences.’