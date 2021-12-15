Hartlepool stages new cancer blood test trial

Selected residents, aged between 50 to 77, in Hartlepool who have received a letter inviting them to participate in the NHS-Galleri trial , are being urged to book their appointment and take part before the mobile clinic moves on in January.

The GalleriTM can often detect cancer before symptoms appear.

Dr Hassan Tahir, primary care lead on the GRAIL project for the Northern Cancer Alliance, said: “By taking part in this trial, the people of Hartlepool will be at the forefront of developing a test that has the potential to save lives in the UK and around the world.

Hartlepool cancer test trial

"If you are invited, please take part – you could be helping us to revolutionise cancer care.”

He added: “We know from other trial locations that slots at the mobile clinics book up rapidly so, if you have been invited, please do register for the trial as soon as you can.

"It is easy to book online or by phone by following details in your invitation letter or checking out nhs-galleri.org. You could be part of a study that has the potential to transform early cancer diagnosis.”

Participants, who must not have had a cancer diagnosis or treatment in the previous three years, will be able to watch an animation about the trial, ask questions and, if happy to consent, give a blood sample at their first appointment.

They will be invited back after 12 months, and again at two years, to give two further blood samples.

The trial, the first of its kind, will assess how well the test works in the NHS and whether the technology can be used as a tool to screen people with no cancer symptoms.

It aims to recruit 140,000 participants nationally.

The test is a simple blood test that research has shown is particularly effective at finding cancers that are difficult to identify early – such as head and neck, bowel, lung, pancreatic, and throat cancers.