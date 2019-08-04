Hartlepool teenager who overcame kidney transplant wins 28th medal at British Transplant Games
A teenager who underwent a life-changing kidney transplant returned home from a major sporting event with a medal.
Alice Skinner, from Hartlepool, received the organ donation when she was aged just seven, after four years on the waiting list.
She has just returned from the Westfield Health British Transplant Games where she competed in the adults section for the first time after turning 18 in March.
She succeded in winning a silver medal in the shot put.
It was Alice’s 12th games and her latest success brings her medal haul to an impressive 28.
The games, held this year at Newport in Wales, are a mass participation major sport and cultural event for transplant recipients and their families as well as organ donors.
They are the flagship project of the charity Transplant Sport and have been going for over 40 years with the first ‘transplant Olympics’ in Portsmouth in 1978.
Alice, who attends Hartlepool Sixth Form College, said: “It was definitely a lot more competitive. A few people there are going the world games.
“I keep going to keep up with my sport and meet new people and see old friends.
“I was surprised at winning a medal with it being my first year as an adult as I wasn’t expecting anything.”
Alice was part of the Newcastle region team and also took part in table tennis and ball throwing events.
Alice’s mum Nicola Frankland, who helps manage the team’s children’s transplant team, said: “For all it is supposed to be fun, and it is, there is a lot of competitiveness so to come away with a medal for her first year as an adult was amazing and we’re all very proud of her.”
Organisers of the event stated: “The Games aim to demonstrate the benefits of transplantation, encouraging transplant patients to regain fitness, whilst increasing public awareness of the need for more people to join the NHS Organ Donation Register and discuss their wishes with their families.
“They also seek to thank and celebrate donor families and the gift of life.”