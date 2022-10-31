The Pools stars joined Hartlepool Ceremonial Mayor Councillor Brian Cowie in the tough task of choosing the winner of the contest at Merlin Manor Care Centre in Hartlepool.

Seven care homes from the Prestige Care Group, owned by Hartlepool United chairman Raj Sigh, baked a variety of spook-tacular cakes featuring edible ghosts, ghouls and spiders.

It brought out the competitive side of residents and staff at each home with some fantastic entries.

Merlin Manor Halloween cake competition. Pictured are l-r David Ferguson, Jamie Sterry, Mayor of Hartlepool Cllr Brian Cowie and Mayoress Veronica Nicholson,with the winning cake.

Merlin Manor’s manager Beryl Anderson said: “They have absolutely loved it.”

Kelly Watt, Prestige Care’s quality and governance manager, said it brought back happy memories for many residents.

Mr Singh praised the high standard, saying: “It’s a really good effort. I’m glad I am not the judge.

"We are planning on having more of these events here and at our other homes.”

A selection of cakes made by Prestige Care Group homes for the Halloween competition held at Merlin Manor in Hartlepool.