A walking group made up of women affected by breast cancer came together for an annual fundraiser in Hartlepool.

The 10 friends, some whom have had breast cancer themselves or loved ones impacted by it, walked from Hartlepool Marina to Seaton Carew and back again.

It was the third successive year they have held the annual fundraiser and they raised an impressive £920 for breast care at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

The money collected from donations as the group carried out the walk will go towards improved surgical technology to improve patients’ experience when getting treatment.

The walking group ladies at Hartlepool Marina.

The group were joined this year by their youngest supporter in three-year-old Lara Harrington.

Val Kitching, leader of the walking group, said: “We always speak to someone on our walk who has been personally affected by breast cancer or knows someone who has.

“We do this walk every year to contribute, in our own small way, as a thank you for the care and support the breast care team provide to our community.”

Members of the walking group with breast cancer care staff at University Hospital of Hartlepool.

Karen Milburn, a breast care nurse, told the group that the money raised will go towards investing in technology to treat early stage breast cancer patients suitable for breast conserving surgery.

The Savi Scout technology uses a radar for a zero-radiation and wire-free solution to help surgeons locate cancerous and abnormal tissue during one of these procedures.

Karen said: “Thanks to the contributions of ladies like Val and her group of friends, we are able to invest in new developments like this that will improve the care we give to women.

“We are really grateful for everything these ladies have done for us over the last few years, as well as to all of the people in Hartlepool who have also contributed towards the cause.”

The hospital trust provides a wide range of breast care services across Teesside and North Yorkshire including screening at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

The North Tees and Hartlepool team diagnose around 360 cancers per year, equating to almost one a day, through their mobile asymptomatic breast screening service.

For more details about local screening services visit https://www.nth.nhs.uk/services/breast-screening-services/