Hartlepool warning over drink-related cancer risks

They, say anti-alcohol health campaigners were among four out of ten people in the North East who are drinking enough alcohol to significantly raise their risk of developing the disease.

The figures – for 2016-18 – show 115 people in the Hartlepool area had an alcohol-related cancer and have been released as Balance and the NHS launch a new campaign to encourage people to reduce their risk.

The data also shows that only one in three people in the region are aware that alcohol can cause seven types of cancer – including breast, bowel, mouth and throat – and the one on four drinking above the safe limit represents around 855,000 people.

Sue Taylor of Balance

Sue Taylor, head of alcohol policy at Balance, warned: “The North East saw the highest death rates from alcohol in England during 2020.

"Heavier drinking is storing up even more health problems, which will be seen in hospitals and communities in years to come.”

Craig Blundred, director of public health at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “We are encouraging people in Hartlepool to rethink their attitude towards alcohol and to consider ways to cut down.

"Alcohol harm can be avoidable and yet it still remains to be a leading risk factor for ill-health. This has to change.”