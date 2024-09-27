Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A widow says she is “so determined” to continue fundraising to help sufferers of a cruel disease which took her beloved husband.

Sandra Hamilton, from Hartlepool, has raised almost £27,000 for people affected by motor neurone disease since the loss of her husband Brian in 2017 aged 75.

The degenerative condition affects the brain and nerves and can affect the person’s breathing, mobility, speech and ability to eat and drink.

Sandra, 78, of Hart Station, has jumped out of a plane, walked on hot coals and over broken glass ​​​​​to raise money and awareness.

Sandra Hamilton holds a picture of her late husband Brian. Picture by FRANK REID

Her efforts saw her nominated for a prestigious Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Award this year.

Sadly, she did not progress to the national shortlist, although Sandra said: “I couldn’t believe it when I got to the last four in the whole Tyne Tees region.

"It wasn’t to be but just look at the awareness it’s brought for MND.

"My inbox has been full of lovely messages saying things like ‘you’re the pride of our town’. I feel like I have won.”

Sandra takes the plunge in a skydive to raise money for motor neurone disease.

She is regularly seen at local events and sporting fixtures with her collection bucket for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

This year the grandmother of three and great-grandmother hoped to scale the Transporter and Tyne bridges although she was not allowed to on safety grounds.

But Sandra has vowed to continue fundraising, adding: “We’ve got to. I’m so determined.

Sandra with some of her supporters in their MND Association t-shirts.

"My ultimate goal would be for them to find a cure. I think that might be a long way off but I will carry on.”

Everything Sandra raises goes towards research and equipment including text to speech machines, which made a huge difference to her and Brian.

Dominic McDonough, the MND Association’s regional fundraiser, said: “Sandra is an absolute force of nature and has done so much to raise money and awareness for us.

"Every day she bangs the drum for those living with MND and their families and it really means so so much to us.

"The money she has raised makes a huge difference and helps us to help those living with this terrible disease and brings us a step closer to finding a cure.

"We cannot thank her enough. She’s one in a million.”