In just over a year, she has gone from hiding herself away from others due to the weight she put on during the pandemic, and all kinds of associated health problems, to being nearly six stones lighter, fit and active.

Following her incredible weight loss journey, Debbie is now helping others after becoming a Slimming World consultant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before joining Slimming World in Hartlepool last April, Debbie weighed 15 stone 11 pounds and got out of breath just moving from one room to another.

Debbie Mason (left) following her incredible weight loss, and right as she was a year ago.

“I was always feeling hot, dizzy and tired at just doing small tasks,” she said. “I had pains everywhere.”

Her heart was always racing and after suffering a suspected panic attack Debbie went to her GP who referred her for tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was discovered she had a fatty liver and she was put on heart tablets.

Pain and discomfort in Debbie’s stomach was Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

Debbie now looks and feels great after losing almost six stones since joining Slimming World in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The doctor advised cutting down on high fats and sugars and doing gentle exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie, 55, who had previously attended Slimming World on and off for years, added: “I knew I needed to go back but I kept saying ‘I’ll do it tomorrow’.

Jokey comments from family about her weight also cut deep, but still she struggled to make the change.

Then one day a neighbour invited Debbie to go with her to Slimming World.

Debbie previously got out of breath just moving from one room to another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then just like that I joined after putting it off and putting it off,” she said.

Debbie started eating more healthily, and crucially homemade dishes rather than ready made foods. Thanks to the group’s help she has gone from a size 24 to a size 10.

She also followed the doctor’s advice and started walking, and joined the gym where Debbie loves doing spinning, pilates, zumba and yoga. She is also no longer on heart tablets.

“It took me just a year to get nearly six stones off,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad