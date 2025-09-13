Young and old generations came together for a memorable day at the beach.

Members of Hartlepool Young carers joined residents from Stichell House and Elwick Grange care homes for a day on the sand at Seaton Carew that brought together generations from 12 to 100 years old.

The group enjoyed sandcastle building, parachute games and even a refreshing dip in the sea.

With support from Beach Access Northeast Hartlepool, everyone was able to get onto the sand and into the waves, no matter of their mobility thanks to their special chairs.

Hartlepool young carers with residents of Elwick Grange and Stichell House at Seaton Carew.

Christine Fewster, of Hartlepool Carers, said: "The day ended the traditional way with fish and chips followed by ice cream but the real highlight was the laughter and friendships shared.

"For young carers it was a well-earned break, while residents shared their stories and smiles.

"I would like to thank everyone involved and hope to extend our work with care homes across our town."