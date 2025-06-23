Hartlepool's Alice House weekly lottery jackpot rolls over again to £6,750
A lottery’s jackpot has increased once more after it remained unclaimed for another week.
The Hartlepool Alice House Hospice lottery rollover now rises from £6,500 to £6,750 following June 20’s draw.
Second prize of £1,000 was claimed by entry number 11751.
Ten £20 third prizes went to numbers 05301, 100755, 112510, 152684, 156552, 16189, 180705, 39273, 50812 and 85424.
The next draw will be made on Friday, June 27, and further details about joining the weekly lottery are available by telephoning (01429) 855582/855555.
