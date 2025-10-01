The way patients book doctors’ appointments is changing at one of Hartlepool’s largest primary care providers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McKenzie Group Practice, which operates five GP surgeries and health centres across the town, has moved to a process called Total Triage from Wednesday, October 1.

Practice bosses say it is in line with NHS England and Government guidance to make GP access safer, fairer, and more efficient, and should end the stress of the “8am rush” for appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Requests for an appointment will now be reviewed by a clinician before being booked.

Patients will still be offered face to face GP appointments if needed, say health boses.

McKenzie Group Practice stated: “This makes sure you are directed to the right care, in the right place, at the right time.”

The group runs Mckenzie House in Kendal Rd, Victoria Medical Centre in Victoria Road, Throston Medical Centre at Wiltshire Way, Wynyard Road Medical Centre in Wynyard Road, and Hartfields Medical Centre, at Hartfields Extra Care Village.

The preferred and quickest way to book an appointment is online via the eConsult service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patients can still phone the reception and visit surgeries in person.

McKenzie Group stated: “You can still visit the surgery to book appointments however, as all requests are now triaged equally throughout the day, you don’t need to worry about coming in at 8am to secure an appointment.”

It says it is making the change to ensure urgent issues are prioritised, patients are directed to the most appropriate medical professional, and to provide a “fairer and more consistent” service.

The group added: “Your request will be managed fairly whenever you contact us. Requests are triaged in the same way throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Depending on clinical need, you may be given a same-day appointment or a pre-bookable appointment.

"Total Triage is designed to improve access, make care safer, and ensure appointments are used fairly and efficiently.

"If the clinician reviewing your request feels a GP appointment is the most appropriate option, you’ll be offered one.

"Sometimes, the best care may be with another member of our team (nurse practitioner, practice nurse, pharmacist, physiotherapist, or another service).”

The group says patients may be offered a telephone or face-to-face appointment with a GP depending on what is most appropriate.

Routine nurse appointments will continue to be booked as normal.