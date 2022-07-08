Health experts serve up obesity advice

The figure emerged as a specialist dietitian and the council’s public health chief took part in a community event into the efforts being made to help people with weight problems.

The Healthwatch Hartlepool event heard that Hartlepool currently has the third highest obesity rate in England – with nearly 30% of reception year children and 39% of year six pupils being classed as overweight.

Obesity, it was said, costs £20m in health and social costs in the town every year.

Dietitian Vanassa Osborne.

Vanessa Osborne, specialist bariatric dietitian at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said can provide expert support and advice to patients and has a specialist bariatric service to help those people who need it.

She added: “We advise and support our patients about how they can change their lifestyle. We look at things like portion sizes, a balanced diet and promoting physical activity.

“What may not be seen as a victory for one patient may be a success for another.

“For some of our patients, being able to get through the turnstiles will be a success, getting into their seat on a flight and so on.

“It is about helping people improve their health and their quality of life.”

Craig Blundred, director of public health at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “The challenge is significant.

“The key thing to stress is that it is not just about behaviour. We can’t just say to people ‘eat less and move more’, it isn’t that simple.

“Historically, we have focussed on individual behaviour change but we know that doesn’t work.”

He added: “It really is a whole system approach – public health, the NHS, local businesses, anyone who advertises.

“We want to build a social movement here in Hartlepool.”

Christopher Akers-Belcher, chief executive of Healthwatch Hartlepool, said: “I’d like to thank both Craig and Vanessa for giving such interesting and impactful presentations.