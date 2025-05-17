This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The newest Covid variant LP.8.1 now accounts for more than 30% of cases 🤧

A new Covid variant now accounts for more than 30% of confirmed cases in the UK.

Since the Covid pandemic began in 2020, there have been many different types of variants and subvariants, the latest on the scene, LP.8.1 is now one of the most dominant variants in the UK, according to the latest data from UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA).

Whilst cases have decreased overall, Covid deaths have risen 65% in the seven days up until May 2, whilst those admitted to hospital has also increased by 3.5% in the seven days up to March 30.

So, what is LP.8.1, what are the symptoms and how does it compare to previous variants? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the new Covid strain LP.8.1?

LP.8.1 was first detected in July 2024, it originates from the Omicron variant, which saw cases of Covid spike in 2023 and 2024.

The latest data from the UKHSA has revealed that LP.8.1 is now one of the dominant variants in the UK. Between March 31 and April 13, the strain was responsible for 32.58% of positive Covid infections, up considerably from 11.76% the period prior.

How does the new Covid variant LP.8.1 compare to previous strains?

LP.8.1 has six mutations in its spike protein, which allows the virus to attach to our cells. One of these mutations, V445R, is thought to allow the variant to spread more easily.

The variant is being monitored by the World Health Organisation (WHO), who have evaluated it as having a “low” global health risk.

Current Covid vaccines are still expected to offer protection from the variant, WHO state: “The continued spread of this variant alone is unlikely to increase the burden on national public health systems compared to other Omicron sub-lineages.”

What are the symptoms of Covid?

There have been many different variants of Covid since the start of the pandemic as the virus continues to evolve, however despite this, the symptoms have remained the same.

The NHS explain that symptoms of Covid can include:

a high temperature or shivering

a new, continuous cough

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

shortness of breath

fatigue

body aches

a headache

a sore throat

a blocked or runny nose

loss of appetite

diarrhoea

feeling sick or being sick

Who can get a Covid vaccine?

The Covid spring booster programme is currently underway, with jabs being rolled out across the UK until June 17.

To be eligible you must:

be aged 75 or over (including those who will be 75 by June 17, 2025)

be aged six months to 74 years and have a weakened immune system because of a health condition or treatment

live in a care home for older adults

The booster provides protection against different Covid variants and helps reduce the risk of catching or spreading Covid for those who are at risk of becoming very unwell.

