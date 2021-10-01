How Hartlepool residents can get free advice, heaters and blankets to stay warm

Steve Johnson, of Cleveland Fire Brigade.

Cleveland Fire Brigade’s annual Stay Safe and Warm campaign runs until the end of March, providing free home assessments and if required an option to borrow heaters and other equipment such as thermal blankets or flasks.

The brigade can also direct residents to advice on managing fuel bills and signpost where funding is available.

Last year more than 700 residents received help.

Jenni Morrill, care assessor at Hartlepool Carers, said: “It is an invaluable service and we have regularly referred people on for urgent help and support over the years.”

The brigade’s Steve Johnson added: “These are very difficult times for many, so whether it is a short-term issue such as boiler breakdown or an ongoing heating issue, we are here to help. If you know of anyone who may be struggling, please do not hesitate to get in touch and we may be able to help.”