How the pandemic has hit toddler progress in Hartlepool

At the age of two, children are invited to undergo a developmental check to see how they are progressing mentally and physically with health health visitors assess their communication, social interaction, problem-solving, and motor skills – holding objects, drawing, walking and kicking a ball.

Data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities shows just 48% of children in the area who were reviewed met or exceeded expectations in all five areas – down from 62% the previous year.

Nationally, the figure also fell to 82.9% from 83.3% the year before.

Pandemic toddler development fears

The figures Hartlepool show around 55% of youngsters were on track with their fine motor skills, 67% had adequate gross motor skills, problem-solving was on target at 66% of youngsters and 65% were above expectations for communication skills, with 63% able to socialise at an expected level.

Charity Action for Children has called for urgent investment to prevent a national "childhood crisis".

Imran Hussain, the charity’s director of policy and campaigns, said the pandemic had worsened existing problems, adding: "The first few years are critical to a child’s development so the fact they have spent the majority of this precious time unable to socialise with other children or enjoy normal levels of play has been devastating.”