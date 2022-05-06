How you can help Hartlepool hospice with your Queen's Platinum Jubilee party

Ahead of the two-day bank holiday next month, fundraisers at Alice House Hospice are calling for people to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne by hosting a fundraising jubilee themed party.

Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at Alice House, said: “There’s lots of ways people can celebrate this unique occasion.

"Why not gather your neighbours together for a traditional street party, a party at work with your colleagues or simply get together with your friends and family and have a tea party?

Hospice staff hoping for Royal Jubilee boost.

“People might also consider giving up something up for 70 days and get sponsored for doing it.”

The hospice, in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool, has prepared a jubilee fundraising pack which includes hand held flags, cake toppers, Jubilee party invitations and make your own bunting kit.