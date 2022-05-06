How you can help Hartlepool hospice with your Queen's Platinum Jubilee party

Ahead of the two-day bank holiday next month, fundraisers at Alice House Hospice are calling for people to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne by hosting a fundraising jubilee themed party.
Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at Alice House, said: “There’s lots of ways people can celebrate this unique occasion.
"Why not gather your neighbours together for a traditional street party, a party at work with your colleagues or simply get together with your friends and family and have a tea party?
“People might also consider giving up something up for 70 days and get sponsored for doing it.”
The hospice, in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool, has prepared a jubilee fundraising pack which includes hand held flags, cake toppers, Jubilee party invitations and make your own bunting kit.
Go to www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/celebrate70 and complete the online form to request a pack.