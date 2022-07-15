How you can join Hartlepool hospice as it launches volunteer recruitment drive

The campaign – called #Volunteer22 - is reaching out to individuals, community groups and businesses in the town and wider East Durham area, to promote the importance of volunteering and fill vital volunteer roles at the charity.

The hospice, in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool, provides vital care and support to patients and families affected by incurable illnesses and relies heavily on the support of volunteers to deliver its specialist services.

Alice House deputy chief executive Nicky Haggan said: “Our volunteers are incredibly valuable but we have seen a drop in numbers over the years, partly impacted by the pandemic and we are making our biggest push to try and rebuild this area of our workforce.

"As well as the direct benefits to local families, volunteering can be beneficial to individuals in lots of ways, learning new skills, access training, building confidence and making new friends.”

She added: “We have a number of full-time paid staff members who started their journey with us as volunteers, so there are often career opportunities.

"Volunteering is a great way for our fantastic local business community to make a real difference and fulfil their corporate social responsibilities.”

"Whatever anyone can do to help and whatever skills they have, we would love to hear from them.”

There are volunteer opportunities in retail, fundraising, communications, administration, clinical and wellbeing services and working patterns can be adapted to suit people’s availability.

Training is provided for all volunteers and ‘ad hoc roles are also available at occasional support at fundraising events.

#Volunteer22 has also set a target to recruit 22 businesses, with each donating 22 hours of staff time throughout the year.

If this is achieved, it would mean approximately 13 full time weeks of volunteer time were donated.

To learn more about #Volunteer22, go to www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/home/work-for-us/volunteer22/ or call 01429 855555 for an informal chat.

Alice House Hospice is a registered charity offering specialist palliative care, counselling and support to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.