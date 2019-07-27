Hundreds of Hartlepool school pupils overcome obstacles to raise over £6,000 for Alice House Hospice
Hundreds of students and staff enjoyed a tough but colourful adventure to raise more than £6,000 for Hartlepool’s hospice.
High Tunstall College of Science staged a combination of a Tough Mudder obstacle course and colour run where participants are showered with multi-coloured powder paint to create its Colour Mudder event.
Over 500 students and staff from High Tunstall and its nearby primary schools of Sacred Heart, Rift House, Throston, Springwell, Lynnfield, and West Park all joined in cheered on by hundreds of spectators.
It was the college’s annual fundraising event in aid of this year’s benefactors Alice House Hospice.
Participants’ sponsorship and donations on the day raised a fantastic £6,459 for the hospice and will help improve the lives of people and families affected by life-limiting illnesses.
They ran around the school playing fields and through various obstacles involving ropes and water while being pelted with paint along the way.
Jonathan Turner, the event’s co-ordinator and a teacher at High Tunstall, said: “It is vital that the college continues to support organisations within the local community, especially ones such as Alice House Hospice whose work touches the hearts and supports so many of the families within our local area during extremely difficult times.
“We hope that this event can not only raise vital funds for the hospice but also raise awareness of the work that they carry out and inspire others to support them in raising essential funds to sustain the charity for years to come.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“The students and staff of High Tunstall and all of our primary cluster schools have been a credit to themselves and I would like to thank each and every one of them for going the extra mile to raise a fantastic amount of money and yet again showcase the outstanding community ethos we have developed.”
Janice Forbes, a community fundraiser from Alice House, added: “The event has been a complete success and we are delighted to see the local community come together to raise vital funds and awareness for the hospice.
“We look forward to completing many more successful events with High Tunstall in the future and continuing to work with its fantastic students and staff.”