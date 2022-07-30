The compensation should be provided “without delay”, Sir Brian Langstaff wrote in a letter to Paymaster General Michael Ellis on Friday, July 29.

The chairman said he had made the recommendation in light of the inquiry hearing evidence of “profound physical and mental suffering” caused by the scandal.

The inquiry was established to examine how thousands of patients in the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

About 2,400 people died in what has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS. Picture: Oli Scarff/Getty Images.

Carol Grayson, from Hartlepool, has campaigned for victims of the scandal for 30 years.

Her husband Peter Longstaff, also from town, and brother-in-law, Stephen Longstaff were among those who died.

Carol, 62, who now lives in Newcastle, previously gave evidence at the independent public inquiry.

Writing in the letter, which accompanies an interim report on compassionate payments, Sir Brian said: “Having considered the submissions and reflected on the evidence this inquiry has heard of profound physical and mental suffering across a wide range of backgrounds, from a diversity of places and in a variety of personal circumstances, I considered it right that I should make this report.”

The compensation should be paid to “all those infected and all bereaved partners currently registered on UK infected blood support schemes, and those who register between now and the inception of any future scheme,” he added.

There are 2,007 core participants in the inquiry who are infected or affected, but it is not known whether all of these people will be eligible for compensation.

Research is still ongoing to reach estimates for the total number of surviving infected blood victims.

Sir Brian apologised to those who do not fall into either of the two categories of people included in his recommendation, but said the inquiry’s work is continuing and the question of compassionate payments remains open.

“I know that this will be disappointing for some of you who may fall into neither category and I apologise for that,” he said.

The Government does not have to accept Sir Brian’s proposal, but in 2021 Matt Hancock said it would “of course” pay compensation if the inquiry recommended it.

The then-health secretary told the inquiry the Government had a “moral responsibility” to address the impact of the scandal.

A Government spokesperson said it would consider the former High Court judge’s report with “the utmost urgency” and “respond as soon as possible”.

“The Government is grateful to Sir Brian Langstaff for his interim report regarding interim compensation for victims of infected blood,” the spokesperson said.