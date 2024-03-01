The University Hospital of Hartlepool.

Warnings have also been issued over verbal attacks being potentially under-reported and the increased number of “malicious” physical assaults and aggressive behaviour.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust figures state from April to December 2023 a total of 401 violent incidents were recorded.

This compares to 460 in 2022.

The presentation to Hartlepool Borough Council audit and governance committee noted the most common type of report was “verbal abuse or disruption”, which dropped from 219 to 114.

Rebecca Denton-Smith, from the foundation trust, said: “That sometimes can get more acceptance from staff expecting that.

"So we’re doing a lot of work around trying to promote that and trying to empower them to report.”

She added that the trust has increased security staff at peak times where incidents often occur, which has had a “positive impact”.

Concerns over personal safety also dropped from 40 to 12 while “unintentional” physical abuse, assault or violence decreased from 105 to 58.

Other areas saw increases, however, with incidents involving the need for use of control and restraint with a patient rising from 21 to 78, disruptive, aggressive behaviour going from 42 to 71 and “malicious” physical abuse, assault or violence from seven to 25.

Inappropriate behaviour and/or personal comments rose from 18 to 28, sexual abuse increased from zero to five and assaults with a weapon and racial incidents each went from four to five.