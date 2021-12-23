Investigation into two child deaths at Hartlepool's main hospital trust

The deaths were initially reported as serious incidents by the trust and it carried out its own investigation.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is now conducting a review of events and the actions taken by the trust.

It has the power to prosecute care providers if statutory regulations set down by the Government have been breached.

Stockton's University Hospital of North Tees.

No details as to the circumstances surrounding the deaths or the individuals involved have been given publicly, nor whether they are connected.

Billingham and Stockton North MP Alex Cunningham, whose constituency includes the trust’s main hospital, the University Hospital of North Tees, said he had been briefed by trust officials over the matter.

He said the deaths had occurred over the 201-20 period.

Mr Cunningham said: “There was a full internal and external investigation and the CQC are reviewing everything that happened at that time as the protocol requires.

Stockton North MP Alex Cunningham.

“There were two child deaths and all processes were followed.

“The issue is whether or not the decisions that were taken originally were correct and that is the routine review that is going on now.

“I’m sure the trust is in the right place with this.

“If I thought there was something awry I’d be bouncing off the ceiling.”

The CQC would not comment.

A spokesman for the North Tees and Hartlepool Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “The trust seeks to continue to learn from any incident and conducts a complete review where lessons can and should be learned.

“Where cases are ongoing, we are not at liberty to offer comment.”

In 2015 it was revealed the hospital trust was one of nine in England with higher than expected mortality rates with the Health and Social Care Information Centre, which compiled the data, stating its figures should be viewed as a “smoke alarm requiring further investigation”.