News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Jeff Stelling hails latest Prostate Cancer UK walk in memory of BBC's Bill Tunbull as the 'best yet'

Sports broadcasting legend Jeff Stelling successfully completed his latest charity marathon for Prostate Cancer UK at the weekend in honour of late BBC news reader Bill Turnbull.
By Mark Payne
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 11:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The former Sky Sports football anchor, along with around 400 supporters, walked from Wembley to Wycombe on Sunday in the Football March.

Together they raised an incredible £210,000 so far for the charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jeff, from Hartlepool, who has helped raise more than £1.5m for the leading men’s health charity, said: “What a welcome. 34 marathons, and that was the best one of them all.

Jeff crosses the finishing line at Adam's Park, home of Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Prostate Cancer UKJeff crosses the finishing line at Adam's Park, home of Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Prostate Cancer UK
Jeff crosses the finishing line at Adam's Park, home of Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Prostate Cancer UK
Most Popular

"I’m delighted to have completed this challenge for Prostate Cancer UK in honour of the great Bill Turnbull – and all those that have seen their lives affected by this dreadful disease.”

Bill, who was a fan of League One side Wycombe, died of prostate cancer in August 2022.

His wife Sesi joined Jeff in cutting the ribbon at the start of the walk and Bill’s son Will was among the walkers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jeff was also joined on the day by his long-time Sky Sports colleague Chris Kamara, ex-Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday striker Mark Bright and Bill’s good friend and former Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth.

Jeff and supporters on the walk including Mark Bright, Chris Kamara and Bill Turnbull's wife Sesi. Photo: Prostate Cancer UKJeff and supporters on the walk including Mark Bright, Chris Kamara and Bill Turnbull's wife Sesi. Photo: Prostate Cancer UK
Jeff and supporters on the walk including Mark Bright, Chris Kamara and Bill Turnbull's wife Sesi. Photo: Prostate Cancer UK

Jeff added: “It was lovely to meet his family and I hope they would have all been proud that so many walked, new friendships were forged and crucial funds were raised for such an important cause.”

Will Turnbull said: "We loved being able to support this cause and make the connection to Wycombe Wanderers, a club so close to Dad's heart.”

The march was sponsored by specialist cancer care provider GenesisCare.

To sponsor Jeff, go to justgiving.com/JeffStellingsFootballMarch2023.

Related topics:Jeff StellingBill TurnbullBBCProstate Cancer UKSky SportsWycombe