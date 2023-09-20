Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Sky Sports football anchor, along with around 400 supporters, walked from Wembley to Wycombe on Sunday in the Football March.

Together they raised an incredible £210,000 so far for the charity.

Jeff, from Hartlepool, who has helped raise more than £1.5m for the leading men’s health charity, said: “What a welcome. 34 marathons, and that was the best one of them all.

Jeff crosses the finishing line at Adam's Park, home of Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Prostate Cancer UK

"I’m delighted to have completed this challenge for Prostate Cancer UK in honour of the great Bill Turnbull – and all those that have seen their lives affected by this dreadful disease.”

Bill, who was a fan of League One side Wycombe, died of prostate cancer in August 2022.

His wife Sesi joined Jeff in cutting the ribbon at the start of the walk and Bill’s son Will was among the walkers.

Jeff was also joined on the day by his long-time Sky Sports colleague Chris Kamara, ex-Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday striker Mark Bright and Bill’s good friend and former Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth.

Jeff and supporters on the walk including Mark Bright, Chris Kamara and Bill Turnbull's wife Sesi. Photo: Prostate Cancer UK

Jeff added: “It was lovely to meet his family and I hope they would have all been proud that so many walked, new friendships were forged and crucial funds were raised for such an important cause.”

Will Turnbull said: "We loved being able to support this cause and make the connection to Wycombe Wanderers, a club so close to Dad's heart.”

The march was sponsored by specialist cancer care provider GenesisCare.