A fifth round of strikes by angry health workers has been postponed so that talks can take place in a bid to end the pay dispute.

Health care assistants employed by North Tees & Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have already taken industrial action on four occasions so far this year.

The protests have seen Unison union members protesting outside the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

A fifth round of action was due to begin on Monday, June 17, for 48 hours.

Unison members picket line outside of the University Hospital of Hartlepool earlier this year. Picture by FRANK REID

But it has been postponed so both sides can enter into fresh discussions about reaching a deal.

Unison northern regional secretary Clare Williams said: “It's good to see that the trusts are listening to staff at last and have agreed to meet for proper talks.

​“It was clear from the start of this campaign that health care assistants were not going to back down and would fight for the pay and recognition they deserve.

​“Hopefully an agreement can be reached so there is no need for further strikes or disruption to patients.

"The ball is now in the employers' court. If the talks fail, staff could be back on strike and no one wants that."

The trusts said in a statement: “University Hospitals Tees, comprising of North Tees and Hartlepool and South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trusts, will meet with Unison week commencing 17 June, 2024.

"Further discussions will take place to support reaching an agreement with health care assistant colleagues. Our trusts remain dedicated to patient care as a priority.”

The ongoing dispute centres on wage rates and back pay.

Unison says most health care assistants routinely undertake clinical tasks normally done by those on a higher pay band, such as taking blood, performing electrocardiogram tests, and inserting cannulas.

The union wants staff to be compensated for such work done prior to a government reassessment in July 2021 in which most health care assistants moved up from band 2 to band 3 in status.

The University Hospitals Tees group insists it is “committed to moving all eligible staff from band 2 to band 3 if appropriate for the individual”.