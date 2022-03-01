Less than half Hartlepool adults have attended dental appointments since Covid

NHS England data shows that, in the two years to December 2021, 29,356 adults in town visited a dentist – 40% of the population – and significantly down on the previous 24 months when 37,458 (51%) attended an appointment.

Between March and June 2020, dental practices were instructed to close and defer routine, non-urgent dental care to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The figures also show 7,826 (39%) of youngsters in Hartlepool saw their dentist last year compared to 25% in 2020 and 54% in 2019.

Huge drop in dentist visits

The British Dental Association says the statistics are proof that NHS dentistry is at the “last chance saloon” and in urgent need of reform.