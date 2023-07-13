The North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust has issued advice to the community during the latest round of industrial action by the British Medical Association (BMA) union.

Junior doctors are taking part in five days of industrial action from 7am on Thursday, July 13, until 7am Tuesday, July 18, in a dispute with the government over pay.

The Trust, which runs the university hospitals of Hartlepool and North Tees, says anyone using frontline services should expect delays and disruption as a result.

Patients are advised to attend outpatient appointments as normal during strike action by the BMA.

Esther Mireku, the Trust’s consultant in public health, said: “We have plans in place to prioritise our urgent and emergency care services so that those who need our care will always receive it.

“But we also want to let our communities know that there are other services available should you not need emergency treatment."

For urgent health needs, people are advised to use the NHS 111 service, by calling 111 or visiting www.111.nhs.uk for the most appropriate steps to take.

The BMA union is calling for pay increases for junior doctors. (Photo: PA)

Local pharmacies can also provide advice and support for a host of minor injuries and illnesses like cuts and grazes, colds, and coughs.

A symptom checker available on-line from the NHS at www.nhs.uk also can be used to assess symptoms and will re-direct people to a health professional if needed.