A brave Hartlepool youngster who spent last Christmas in hospital battling cancer is supporting a national campaign to bring comfort to other children.

Five-year-old Lola Rose Jackson is backing Cancer Support UK’s Cuddles for Christmas appeal to help children going through cancer have a sensory teddy bear like the kind that helped her.

Lola received her comforting ted from Cancer Support UK while she was undergoing treatment last year and took her beloved bear to all her appointments.

Christmas was cancelled for Lola and her family last year as she battled a tumour in her tummy that saw her undergo chemotherapy and surgery to remove the tumour and her left kidney.

Lola Rose Jackson playing with her sensory bear and friends. Picture by FRANK REID

It was after she was diagnosed the previous May with a Wilms tumour (nephroblastoma), a type of kidney cancer, after complaining of tummy pains.

Mum Jodie Cooper, 33, from King Oswy, took Lola to hospital for a scan and she was quickly referred to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle.

Lola finished her last round of chemo a week before Christmas.

But Jodie, also mum to six-year-old twins Isaac and Isla Jo, said: “Lola sadly relapsed just days after her final treatment, so we had to cancel Christmas last year as Lola was in hospital all over the Christmas period.

Lola ringing the bell in hospital signifying the end of her treatment.

"She was sad because she wasn’t allowed to be with her siblings because of Covid restrictions still being in place.”

Lola went through more intensive treatment, including surgery to remove her spleen and part of her bowel, and radiotherapy as the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes in her neck.

But in July 2023 Lola rang her "cancer free” bell, signifying the end of her treatment.

Cancer Support UK says there will be thousands of children like Lola being treated for cancer this Christmas.

Lola Rose Jackson sitting on mum Jodie Cooper's knee with brother Isaac, sister Isla-Jo and nan Julie Cooper. Picture by FRANK REID

It is aiming to send 1,200 of the lavender scented bears, which can be warmed in a microwave, to children’s cancer wards across the UK.

Mark Guymer, Cancer Support UK’s CEO, said: “The warmth and weight of the bear provides comfort and a soothing reassuring presence.

“A cuddle with a ted can also limit stress and help a child handle difficult emotions, which is vital when they are undergoing treatment that can be frightening and painful."